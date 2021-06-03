Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $118.82 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $118.82 or 0.00313339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $14.75 billion and approximately $546.63 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00067534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00249872 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.90 or 0.01146914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,993.41 or 1.00194825 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00032890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,293,127 coins and its circulating supply is 124,103,517 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

