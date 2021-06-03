Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.82

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and traded as high as $24.13. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 1,325 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITPOF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

