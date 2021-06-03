Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,250 ($81.66) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 6,450 ($84.27). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,750 ($75.12).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded down GBX 94.10 ($1.23) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,341.90 ($69.79). 245,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of £167.37. The stock has a market cap of £8.62 billion and a PE ratio of 35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,172 ($67.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82).

In related news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total value of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91). Also, insider Andre Lacroix acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, for a total transaction of £536,700 ($701,201.99).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.