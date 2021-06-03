Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
VKI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,140. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
