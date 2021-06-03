Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of VCV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,758. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.12.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Further Reading: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.