Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
