Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

NYSE:VMO remained flat at $$13.76 on Thursday. 1,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,768. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

