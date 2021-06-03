Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
NYSE:VMO remained flat at $$13.76 on Thursday. 1,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,768. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $13.81.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
