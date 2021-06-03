Invesco Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
VKQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,976. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.39.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
