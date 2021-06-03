Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Gap Up to $27.19

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.19, but opened at $28.56. Invesco shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 9,967 shares traded.

IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Get Invesco alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.