Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

VPV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.28. 33,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.14. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

