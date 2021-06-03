Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.9% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $52,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 4,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.70. 1,002,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,753,594. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $231.47 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

