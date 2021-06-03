Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of IQI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,970. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

