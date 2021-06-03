Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of IQI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,970. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.