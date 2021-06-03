Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.02. 295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,943. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

