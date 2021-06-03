Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.02. 295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,943. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Read More: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.