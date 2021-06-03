Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.55. 34,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,400. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.23.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
