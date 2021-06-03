Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:IIM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.27. 66,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,435. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly acquired 3,720 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

