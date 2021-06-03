Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.40 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MHIVF. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Invesque in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $2.75) on shares of Invesque in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Invesque stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97. Invesque has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

