Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 3rd (AAV, AU, BIP, BMW, CF, CJ, CNQ, CPX, DIR.UN, DSG)

Jun 3rd, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 3rd:

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering to C$4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) had its price target cut by Pi Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.65.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was given a $65.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €109.00 ($128.24) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$20.50.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering to C$48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$45.00 to C$48.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was given a C$45.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$15.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$81.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$90.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $64.00 to $67.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $70.00 to $75.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$5.80 to C$6.30.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) had its price target lowered by Pi Financial from C$5.80 to C$5.50.

The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from C$1.50 to C$1.00.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$6.30 to C$8.00.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) had its target price reduced by Pi Financial from C$8.95 to C$8.65.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$45.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$49.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$45.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.25.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$63.00 to C$70.00.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$2.35 to C$2.25.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its price target raised by Pi Financial from C$2.45 to C$2.60.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its target price trimmed by Pi Financial from C$2.60 to C$2.50.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from C$12.75 to C$14.50.

