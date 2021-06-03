Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 3rd (BRFS, CTXAF, CVCO, DLHC, DOMO, DOOO, ELS, ELVT, EXR, FRT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 3rd:

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.25.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

