Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hess (HES)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hess (NYSE: HES):

6/3/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Hess is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $94.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Hess was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hess is a leading global integrated energy company. It has made world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek Block, off the coast of Guyana. Hess estimates gross resources of more than 9 billion Boe from its 18 promising discoveries in the block. Despite delays in operations owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the company expects its Liza Phase 2 development to remain on schedule and commence production in 2022. Importantly, its cost-reduction measures that are boosting the profit levels are commendable. However, its balance sheet is more levered than the industry it belongs to. The noticeable revenue decline and unfavorable upstream deals owing to the pandemic raises questions regarding the company’s ability to pay off debts. This can significantly affect financial flexibility. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

NYSE:HES traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.68. The company had a trading volume of 45,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 2.21. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $89.04.

Get Hess Co alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,208,938.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,648 shares of company stock worth $69,584,359. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Creek Capital LP increased its position in Hess by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 344,302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Hess by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Hess by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Hess by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.