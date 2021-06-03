Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVTA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 12,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $533,804.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,685 shares of company stock worth $6,203,317 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

