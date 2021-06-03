ION (ION) Price Down 13.2% This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $246,676.43 and approximately $16.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00052077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.90 or 0.00275702 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00039870 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,601,347 coins and its circulating supply is 13,701,347 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

