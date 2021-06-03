IoTeX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.49 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $269.99 million and $13.49 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00082436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00102254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.24 or 0.01020093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054121 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

