IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.12. IQVIA posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

IQVIA stock opened at $235.00 on Thursday. IQVIA has a one year low of $133.18 and a one year high of $244.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

