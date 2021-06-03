IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of IQVIA worth $103,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in IQVIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $184,178,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in IQVIA by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 29.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $235.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.18 and a fifty-two week high of $244.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

