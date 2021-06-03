IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Boosted by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up 2.0% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.16. 9,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.18 and a 52 week high of $244.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.