IRISnet Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.60 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $90.74 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0886 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00069313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00310730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00231059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.16 or 0.01195315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.42 or 0.99784503 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034130 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,021,057,549 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,677,001 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

