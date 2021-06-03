iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of iRobot worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 5,146.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $105.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.79.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities cut their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.71.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

