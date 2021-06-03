iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Raised by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 212,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,637,253. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.23. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

