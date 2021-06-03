iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Cut by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,022 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,639,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period.

EFAV traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 418,162 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.