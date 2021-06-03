iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,929 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,482,000 after acquiring an additional 586,697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404,563 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,357,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,947,000 after acquiring an additional 867,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191,872 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.