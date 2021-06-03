iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $81.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $81.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

