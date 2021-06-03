iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Cut by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 210,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 181,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $253.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.44 and a 1 year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

