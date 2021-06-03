iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $26,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.06. 32,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.18. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.