iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5,452.1% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after buying an additional 40,727 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 93,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $421.16. 252,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,660. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

