iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Raised by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $39,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $113.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,094. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.42. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

