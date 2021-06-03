Island Coin (ISLE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

Island Coin (CURRENCY:ISLE) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Island Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Island Coin has traded 79.5% lower against the US dollar. Island Coin has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00067243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00323446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00244016 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.95 or 0.01131797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,623.17 or 0.99969028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00032770 BTC.

Island Coin Profile

Island Coin’s total supply is 580,170,249,084,983 coins and its circulating supply is 482,714,509,403,622 coins. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin . The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Island Coin directly using US dollars.

