iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Up 3%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.04. 905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 271,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITOS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $691.55 million and a P/E ratio of -6.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.19.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,759.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,829 shares of company stock valued at $365,565 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after buying an additional 1,688,625 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $20,106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after buying an additional 330,016 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

