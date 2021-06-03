Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) vs. Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON) Head-To-Head Contrast

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) and Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Iteris shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Iteris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Vicon Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Iteris has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicon Industries has a beta of 79.55, suggesting that its share price is 7,855% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iteris and Vicon Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris $114.12 million 2.55 -$5.61 million ($0.14) -50.00 Vicon Industries $27.73 million 0.02 -$5.40 million N/A N/A

Vicon Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iteris.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Iteris and Vicon Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vicon Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iteris currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Iteris’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Iteris is more favorable than Vicon Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Iteris and Vicon Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris 9.26% 1.50% 0.97% Vicon Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Iteris beats Vicon Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage, VantageLive!, VantagePegasus, Vantage Next, VantageRadius, Vantage Vector, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartCycle Bike Indicator, SmartSpan, VersiCam, PedTrax, and P-Series products. It also sells original equipment manufacturer products for the traffic intersection markets, such as traffic signal controllers and traffic signal equipment cabinets. The Transportation Systems segment offers engineering and consulting services, managed services, and traffic analytics solutions, as well as the development of transportation management and traveler information systems for the ITS industry; and planning, design, development, and implementation of software and hardware-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance, computers, and advanced communications equipment; and distributes real-time information about traffic conditions. This segment offers iPeMS, a performance measurement and analytic solution; and commercial vehicle operations and vehicle safety compliance platforms under the ClearFleet, CVIEW Plus, Check-Point, UCRLink, and inspect names. The company serves smart transportation, municipalities, government agencies, other transportation infrastructure providers. Iteris, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Vicon Industries

Vicon Industries, Inc. designs, develops, assembles, and markets video management systems and system components for use in security, surveillance, safety, and communication applications worldwide. Its product line comprises various video and access control system elements, including cameras for image capture and stand-alone network video management system software, as well as various video recording, storage, management, output devices, and door controllers and peripherals; analog, digital, and high definition megapixel cameras for fixed and robotic positioning applications; and other video system components, such as video encoders decoders and monitors, camera lenses, housings and mounts, matrix video switchers and controls, and various video transmission devices. The company's access control system comprises electronic door controllers and communication panels, which is managed by network access control software. Its products are used by commercial and industrial users comprising office buildings, manufacturing plants, warehouses, apartment complexes, shopping malls, and retail stores; federal, state, and local governments for national security purposes, agency facilities, prisons, and military installations; and financial institutions that include banks, clearing houses, brokerage firms, and depositories for security purposes. The company's products are also used by transportation departments for highway traffic control, and bridge and tunnel monitoring, as well as airport, subway, bus, and seaport security and surveillance; gaming casinos; health care facilities, which comprise hospitals; and institutions of education, such as schools and universities, as well as hotels and sports arenas. It sells its products primarily to independent dealers, system integrators, and security products distributors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

