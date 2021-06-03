J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,982 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.40% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $71,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $170.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.29 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,652 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.