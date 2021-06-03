Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 589,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.13% of Jabil worth $630,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,385,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,327,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after buying an additional 424,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,789,900.00. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,280 shares of company stock worth $7,658,692 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBL stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

