Jade Currency (JADE) Price Reaches $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $663,884.99 and approximately $20,092.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jade Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jade Currency has traded 47.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jade Currency alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00069150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00328078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00234892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.97 or 0.01188051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,688.75 or 0.99927969 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Jade Currency Coin Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com

Jade Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jade Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jade Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jade Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jade Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.