Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) PT Lowered to C$8.65

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) had its target price decreased by analysts at Pi Financial from C$8.95 to C$8.65 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:JAG traded down C$0.24 on Thursday, reaching C$6.22. 229,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,764. The company has a market cap of C$450.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. Jaguar Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

