James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to post $190.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.90 million. James River Group reported sales of $186.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $763.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $774.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $835.35 million, with estimates ranging from $834.40 million to $836.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%.

JRVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in James River Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in James River Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 50,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95. James River Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

