Jane Thomason Buys 35,000 Shares of Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) Stock

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) insider Jane Thomason purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$35,350.00 ($25,250.00).

Jane Thomason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Jane Thomason acquired 35,000 shares of Kina Securities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$33,075.00 ($23,625.00).

About Kina Securities

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, financial, fund administration, investment management, and share brokerage services in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through two segments, Bank and Wealth Management. It also offers savings, cheque and business cheque, cash management, fixed deposit accounts; debit cards; and insurance products, such as business assets and income, and business liability, theft and burglary, and workers compensation insurance.

