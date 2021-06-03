Jarvis Network Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $187,894.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00079321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.00992215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.16 or 0.09472586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00052465 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

