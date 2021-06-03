Jennison Associates LLC Buys 2,170,738 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 178.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170,738 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.58% of Avantor worth $98,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $289,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,953.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,267,114 shares of company stock valued at $100,927,695. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

