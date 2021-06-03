Jennison Associates LLC Has $125.80 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,647 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Capital One Financial worth $125,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $165.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.11. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,067,988. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.