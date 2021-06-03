Jennison Associates LLC Has $92.29 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,469,669 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $92,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $108.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.00. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.