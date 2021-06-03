Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 89,166 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,729,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,166 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Citigroup worth $125,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 414,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 368,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,284,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,734,000 after purchasing an additional 324,239 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of C opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

