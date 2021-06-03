Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,606 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $79,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 58,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in AbbVie by 85.5% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,975,000 after purchasing an additional 76,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 335,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $111.40 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.